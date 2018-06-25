Shrewsbury Town pair Arthur Gnahoua and Lenell John-Lewis agree new contracts

Lenell John-Lewis scored the winner on his Shrewsbury debut against Northampton in August 2017

Shrewsbury Town strikers Arthur Gnahoua and Lenell John-Lewis have both agreed new deals to stay with last season's beaten League One play-off finalists.

New boss John Askey is also hopeful that Alex Rodman will stay, but is still waiting on captain Abu Ogogo.

Gnahoua, 25, arrived from Kidderminster Harriers on 24 May 2017 and has so far scored three times in 22 appearances.

John-Lewis, 29, signed two days later from Newport County, but is still to start a league game for the Town.

Having come off the bench to score on his debut against Northampton on the opening day of last season, John-Lewis has added just one more goal in making a total of 34 substitute appearances.

But he did get four starts in Town's run to the Checkatrade Trophy final, scoring against West Brom Under-21s.