Abu Ogogo: Shrewsbury Town captain to leave after rejecting new deal
Shrewsbury Town midfielder Abu Ogogo is to leave the League One club after rejecting the offer of a new deal.
The 28-year-old captain signed a two-year deal when he joined from Dagenham & Redbridge in 2015 and made enough appearances to trigger a further year.
Ogogo endured a frustrating end to the season, missing out on both of Town's two Wembley finals with a knee injury.
Manager John Askey is confident the last of the club's out-of-contract players, Alex Rodman, will sign.
The beaten League One play-off finalists have now lost three of the players to whom they offered new terms.
Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray joined Portsmouth, while Junior Brown moved to Coventry City.