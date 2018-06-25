Rangers' Declan John welcomes competition for places at Ibrox

Declan John made 32 appearances for Rangers last season

Declan John has welcomed competition for places at Rangers following fellow full-back Jon Flanagan's arrival.

Welshman John, 22, as well as James Tavernier, Lee Hodson, Andy Halliday and Lee Wallace featured in full-back roles last season.

"I think we need two or three players in each position," John told RangersTV.

"It makes everyone work harder in training as you want to keep your place and hopefully start in the games when the season comes around."

John's performances at Ibrox led to a recall to the Wales squad, featuring in this year's matches against China and Mexico.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Ryan Giggs' side beat China 6-0 in March and drew 0-0 in Mexico last month and now Jones is preparing for Steven Gerrard's first season as Rangers boss.

"We had the trip to China which was my first trip in a while, and it was good to get some minutes in there," said John, who formalised a move to Ibrox from Cardiff City in December after initially joining on loan.

"It was then obviously nice to get another 45 minutes under my belt in Mexico.

"It was a tough game, and I know they have a lot of good players - you see how well they have done in the World Cup so far.

"If I can take tips from both [Steven Gerrard and Ryan Giggs] then it is only going to improve me as a player."