World Cup 2018: Nigeria 'ambitious underdogs' for Argentina match, says coach

Ahmed Musa is Nigeria's all-time leading World Cup scorer after claiming both goals against Iceland - his other two were against Argentina in 2014

Nigeria v Argentina Date: Tuesday, 26 June (19:00 BST) Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says his team are "ambitious underdogs" as they aim to knock 2014 runners-up Argentina out of this year's World Cup.

The Super Eagles' win over Iceland kept alive Argentina's hopes of avoiding an early exit after they lost to Croatia.

But Nigeria will now meet the two-time winners in their final Group D match for a place in the last 16.

"The whole world will be watching this game and it's a chance to show what we're capable of," said Rohr.

Argentina beat Nigeria 3-2 at the same stage in 2014 and the Super Eagles are yet to claim a World Cup win over the South Americans.

"Runs like that have to come to an end at some point," Rohr told the Fifa website. "We're confident because we beat Argentina in a friendly last year.

"We were 2-0 down at half-time but went on to win 4-2. Lionel Messi didn't play in that game but we scored four wonderful goals. That gives the boys hope. We're ambitious underdogs."

Messi missed a penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland before being beaten 3-0 by Croatia.

"You have to put Argentina's so-called weakness into perspective," Rohr added. "They had bad luck with the penalty in their first game, and the outcome would've been different if that had gone in.

"They've got one of the best players in the world and have unbelievable quality throughout the team. But it just goes to show that you can't plan for everything. That's part of the game's appeal.

"We have youthful abandon, enthusiasm and desire. And most of our players want to get to where the Argentines already are - the very top."