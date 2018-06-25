David McGoldrick: Ireland striker leaves Ipswich Town after more than five years

From the section

David McGoldrick has played six times for the Republic of Ireland, but just missed out on the Euro 2016 squad

Republic of Ireland striker David McGoldrick has left Ipswich Town after five-and-a-half years.

The 30-year-old initially moved to Portman Road on loan from Nottingham Forest in January 2013 before making the switch permanently that summer.

He went on to play 145 games for the Tractor Boys, scoring 41 goals.

McGoldrick missed the final three months of last season after tearing a tendon in his groin, having missed much of December with a gashed groin.

