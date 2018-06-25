Paul Mullin: Tranmere Rovers sign Swindon forward

Mullin (far left) has scored 31 goals in 79 league starts since August 2014.

Tranmere Rovers have signed forward Paul Mullin from fellow League Two side Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee.

Mullin, 23, joined Swindon from Morecambe in June 2017 and scored 10 goals in 47 games last season.

"I think he's someone who can have a big impact at the club," Tranmere boss Micky Mellon told the club website.

"He's young but he's already got over 160 games experience in League Two and that will be a big help to us this season."

Details of Mullin's contract have not been disclosed.

