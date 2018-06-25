Aaron Martin: Exeter City sign former Oxford United centre-back

Aaron Martin has played all of his EFL football in the Championship and League One

Former Oxford United defender Aaron Martin has become Exeter City manager Matt Taylor's first signing.

The 28-year-old was released by The U's last month, having played 30 times for the club in the past two seasons.

Martin, whose contract length has not been disclosed, has spent time with Coventry City, Birmingham City, Yeovil Town, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

"Aaron is a player with a lot of experience playing at a higher level," newly-appointed Taylor said.

"Aaron is a strong, tall, ball-playing centre-half and it is important that we have a lot of options defensively. I'll be looking to boost our defensive ranks further over the next few weeks."

Kinder completes coaching set-up

Eric Kinder's last coaching role was with Irish side Limerick

Meanwhile, Taylor has also finalised his backroom team with the addition of former Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Carlisle United coach Eric Kinder.

Kinder will work as assistant manager and joins goalkeeping coach Chris Weale as Taylor's men in the dugout.

Taylor has had to recruit a new set of coaches after former manager Paul Tisdale took assistant Matt Oakley and goalkeeping coach Mel Gwinnett with him to Milton Keynes Dons.

"Eric is the experience which I need," said Taylor. "He will have a great relationship with the players and will calm everyone down.

"He's got the experience in terms of managing, assisting and being head of academy. He is passionate about bringing young players through which is a big part of the club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.