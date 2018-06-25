Jon McLaughlin: Sunderland sign Hearts goalkeeper

McLaughlin kept 15 clean sheets in 36 appearances for Hearts last season

League One club Sunderland have signed goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin on a free transfer after he rejected a new contract with Scottish side Hearts.

The 30-year-old's form for Hearts last term earned him an international call-up for Scotland in May.

McLaughlin started his career at Bradford City and was part of the squad that reached the 2013 EFL Cup final.

In 2014 he joined Burton and helped them to consecutive promotions from League Two to the Championship.

"He will bring security and stability to that position, as well as experience to the team, and play a key role moving forward," Sunderland boss Jack Ross told the club website.

