Marc-Anthony Okoye: Bromley sign Braintree Town defender

Marc-Anthony Okoye scored two goals in 37 appearances for Braintree last season

Bromley have signed central defender Marc-Anthony Okoye from fellow National League side Braintree Town.

Okoye, 25, who was a member of Bromley's youth academy, captained Braintree to promotion out of the National League South last season.

"Being around the club for quite a part of my life, its been amazing to see the transformation of the club coming back now," Okoye told the club website.

"I can't wait to begin pre-season, meet the boys and start full-time training."

Details of Okoye's contract have not been disclosed.

