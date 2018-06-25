Dundee sign Senegalese striker Jean Alassane Mendy on a two-year deal

Jean Alassane Mendy has signed a two-year deal with Dundee

Dundee have signed Senegalese striker Jean Alassane Mendy on a two-year deal.

Mendy, 28, has played the majority of his career in Norway, with nine goals last season for Kristiansund earning him a move to Lokeren in January.

However, he only managed two top team appearances for the Belgian First Division A side.

Mendy is manager Neil McCann's fifth signing of the summer as they bid to improve on last season's ninth place finish.

Winger Nathan Ralph, goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, and French midfielders Kharl Madianga and Elton Ngwatala already having moved to the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park.

