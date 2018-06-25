Cameron King: FC Halifax Town sign former Norwich City midfielder

Cameron King never made a Football League appearance for Norwich City

FC Halifax Town have signed former Scotland Under-21 midfielder Cameron King on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old came up through the youth ranks at Norwich City and made one substitute appearance in the EFL Cup for the Canaries in September 2014.

He scored on his debut for Scotland's Under-21 side against Switzerland in a 1-1 draw two months later.

He left Norwich in 2016 and has since spent time in non-league football and with Irish side Shamrock Rovers.

"Whilst Cameron maybe is an unknown quantity to most of our fans, he isn't to me and I am sure we will see during the coming months why we are delighted to have secured him for the next two years," Halifax boss Jamie Fullarton told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.