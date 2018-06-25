Alex Gudger: Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers makes first signing as manager

From the section

Alex Gudger has also attended Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy for promising non-league players

Former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers has made centre-back Alex Gudger his first signing since taking charge at National League side Solihull Moors.

Gudger, 25, has been an ever-present in the heart of National League North side Brackley Town's defence for the past two seasons.

He helped Brackley win the FA Trophy at Wembley in May, and reached the National League North promotion final.

Gudger has also played for Nuneaton Town and Rugby Town.

