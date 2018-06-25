Radja Nainggolan: Roma midfielder set to join Inter Milan

From the section

Radja Nainggolan was pictured arriving for his medical on Monday

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is set to sign for Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

The former Belgium international, 30, has been pictured arriving for his medical in Milan.

Nainggolan, who joined Roma in 2014, signed a new four-year deal with the club last summer and reached the Champions League semi-final in May.

He was left out of Belgium's World Cup squad by manager Roberto Martinez and then announced his international retirement.

Also on Monday, Paris St-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore arrived in Italy to complete a move to Roma.