World Cup - Round of 16
Sweden15:00Switzerland
Venue: Krestovsky Stadium

World Cup 2018: Sweden v Switzerland

Ludwig Augustinsson celebrates scoring for Sweden
Ludwig Augustinsson's goal helped Sweden beat Mexico 3-0, their biggest World Cup win since 1994

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch live on BBC One from 14:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Sweden named the same side in their final two group games but will have to make at least one change, with Hull midfielder Sebastian Larsson suspended.

He is likely to be replaced by either Genoa's Oscar Hiljemark or Seattle Sounders' Gustav Svensson.

Switzerland are without two of their regular back four, with Fabian Schar and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner both serving one-game bans.

Michael Lang will deputise for Lichtsteiner at right-back.

Schar's place at centre-back is expected to go to either Johan Djourou or Nico Elvedi.

Neither Haris Seferovic nor Mario Gavranovic have convinced up front, so it remains to be seen who leads the line against the Swedes.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Switzerland have been playing well and got out of Group E without too much fuss.

It is very obvious what Sweden do, and they definitely play to their strengths without having any really talented strikers.

From what I have seen of the Swiss, they just have a little bit more about them, which is why I am backing them to get to the quarter-finals.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full predictions

Granit Xhaka scores for Switzerland against Serbia
Of Switzerland's last 14 World Cup goals, 11 have been scored in the second half of games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This will be the first time these sides have met in a major tournament.
  • The most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in a friendly in Malmo in 2002.
  • Roy Hodgson was the Swiss coach the last time they beat the Swedes. He guided them to a 4-2 win in a European Championship qualifier in Berne in October 1994.
  • Sweden are unbeaten in the three meetings since then (W1, D2).

Sweden

  • This will be Sweden's 50th World Cup game (W18, D13, L18). They will become the 11th team to reach that tally. Only Mexico have featured in more games than the Swedes without winning the trophy.
  • The Swedes have never won back-to-back World Cup games (excluding penalty shoot-outs) outside of their own country. They did so twice as a host nation in 1958, reaching the final.
  • Since ending as runners-up in 1958, the Swedes have progressed past the second round (whether last 16 or second group stage) just once - when they finished third at the 1994 tournament.
  • Between them, Emil Forsberg and Marcus Berg have had 21 of Sweden's 37 shots at the 2018 World Cup (57%), but neither player has scored.
  • The Swedes have reached the knockout stage at each of their last four World Cup appearances (in 1994, 2002, 2006 and 2018).
  • Sweden completed just 72.8% of their passes in the group stage - only Iran and Iceland recorded lower figures.

Switzerland

  • Switzerland have not scored a goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup since their 7-5 loss to Austria in the quarter-finals at the 1954 tournament (which they hosted).
  • The last Swiss to score a knock-out goal at the tournament was Josef Hugi, who netted a hat-trick in the 7-5 defeat, including Switzerland's final goal.
  • Switzerland reached the round of 16 in 1994, 2006 and 2014, bowing out to Spain, Ukraine and Argentina respectively and failing to score a single goal.
  • Their only knockout goal at a major tournament since 1954 was Xherdan Shaqiri's spectacular volley against Poland in the last 16 at Euro 2016.
  • Vladimir Petkovic's side have only lost one of their last 25 games (W17, D7). That was a 2-0 loss to Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uruguay33005059
2Russia32018446
3Saudi Arabia310227-53
4Egypt300326-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain31206515
2Portugal31205415
3Iran31112204
4Morocco301224-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32103127
2Denmark31202115
3Peru31022203
4Australia301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia33007169
2Argentina311135-24
3Nigeria310234-13
4Iceland301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil32105147
2Switzerland31205415
3Serbia310224-23
4Costa Rica301225-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32015236
2Mexico320134-16
3South Korea31023303
4Germany310224-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33009279
2England32018356
3Tunisia310258-33
4Panama3003211-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia32015236
2Japan31114404
3Senegal31114404
4Poland310225-33
View full World Cup tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

2018 Fifa World Cup

Also in Sport