World Cup 2018: Sweden v Switzerland

Ludwig Augustinsson's goal helped Sweden beat Mexico 3-0, their biggest World Cup win since 1994

TEAM NEWS

Sweden named the same side in their final two group games but will have to make at least one change, with Hull midfielder Sebastian Larsson suspended.

He is likely to be replaced by either Genoa's Oscar Hiljemark or Seattle Sounders' Gustav Svensson.

Switzerland are without two of their regular back four, with Fabian Schar and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner both serving one-game bans.

Michael Lang will deputise for Lichtsteiner at right-back.

Schar's place at centre-back is expected to go to either Johan Djourou or Nico Elvedi.

Neither Haris Seferovic nor Mario Gavranovic have convinced up front, so it remains to be seen who leads the line against the Swedes.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Switzerland have been playing well and got out of Group E without too much fuss.

It is very obvious what Sweden do, and they definitely play to their strengths without having any really talented strikers.

From what I have seen of the Swiss, they just have a little bit more about them, which is why I am backing them to get to the quarter-finals.

Prediction: 0-1

Of Switzerland's last 14 World Cup goals, 11 have been scored in the second half of games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first time these sides have met in a major tournament.

The most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in a friendly in Malmo in 2002.

Roy Hodgson was the Swiss coach the last time they beat the Swedes. He guided them to a 4-2 win in a European Championship qualifier in Berne in October 1994.

Sweden are unbeaten in the three meetings since then (W1, D2).

Sweden

This will be Sweden's 50th World Cup game (W18, D13, L18). They will become the 11th team to reach that tally. Only Mexico have featured in more games than the Swedes without winning the trophy.

The Swedes have never won back-to-back World Cup games (excluding penalty shoot-outs) outside of their own country. They did so twice as a host nation in 1958, reaching the final.

Since ending as runners-up in 1958, the Swedes have progressed past the second round (whether last 16 or second group stage) just once - when they finished third at the 1994 tournament.

Between them, Emil Forsberg and Marcus Berg have had 21 of Sweden's 37 shots at the 2018 World Cup (57%), but neither player has scored.

The Swedes have reached the knockout stage at each of their last four World Cup appearances (in 1994, 2002, 2006 and 2018).

Sweden completed just 72.8% of their passes in the group stage - only Iran and Iceland recorded lower figures.

Switzerland