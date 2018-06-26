Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Ryan Jack, Kipre, Celtic, Boyata, St Johnstone, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Miller

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has blasted Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre for the horror tackle that ended his debut season at Ibrox. (Various)

Celtic are still fighting to keep Dedryck Boyata as details of an eye-watering offer from Italian side Lazio emerged for the World Cup hero. (Daily Record)

Ryan Jack was sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained against Motherwell on 27 December

Rangers are shelling out a hefty six-figure loan fee to get Roma striker Umar Sadiq on a season-long loan, with Steven Gerrard now confident a deal is in place. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright admits losing assistant Callum Davidson to Stoke City is a huge blow. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hearts are waiting for Jordan Roberts, a free agent after being released by Crawley Town, to make a decision on his future after holding talks with the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger. (Herald)

Celtic's Dedryck Boyata (left) has started both Belgium's group matches at the World Cup

John McGinn returned to training with Hibernian yesterday as speculation over his future at the club intensified. (Scotsman)

Kenny Miller, who is poised to be appointed as player-manager of Premiership new boys Livingston this week, has been warned he will struggle to combine the roles and keep the West Lothian club in the top flight next season. (Herald)

Craig Gordon believes that Allan McGregor has been thrust back into the public spotlight in Scotland, and will face a harsher scrutiny, having been re-signed by Rangers this summer from Hull City. (Times, print edition)

Rangers will today lock horns with the Scottish FA over charges of disciplinary breaches dating back eight seasons (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition).

Gareth Southgate heaped praise on his Scottish strikers coach Allan Russell for helping England prosper from dead-ball situations during a fine start to the World Cup. (Scotsman)

David Martindale is delighted to have Ryan Hardie back on board at Livingston after he clinched a loan move from Rangers. (Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes Scott McKenna's willingness to put his football education above his bank balance will pay off in the future. (Press and Journal)

Ryan Jack views Rangers' season opener at Aberdeen as the perfect start for Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers outcast Eduardo Herrera has posted a defiant message on social media as the club try to ship him out of Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Allan Johnston has added Stevie Crawford to the Dunfermline backroom team as a short-term replacement for John Potter, who joined Jack Ross as first-team coach at Sunderland. (Scotsman, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Young Scottish hopeful Aidan McHugh fell at the first hurdle of Wimbledon qualifying when he lost in straight sets to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. (Scotsman, print edition)