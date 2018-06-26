Callum Davidson: Stoke City boss Gary Rowett to appoint Scot as number two

Callum Davidson has spent five years as assistant manager to Tommy Wright at St Johnstone

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett is set to appoint St Johnstone assistant manager Callum Davidson as his number two.

Rowett has not yet confirmed his backroom team at Stoke, but it is understood that Kevin Summerfield, his assistant at Burton, Birmingham and Derby, will not join him this time.

And St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright says Davidson, 41, will reunite with Rowett, his former Leicester City team-mate.

"Callum contacted me three weeks ago to say Stoke were interested," he said.

"They then made their approach official. In a lot of ways I'm disappointed he's gone as we worked so well together.

"But I'm also delighted for him to get the chance to move to England with a club like Stoke. I wish him well."

Wright continued: "Callum was a fantastic player for St Johnstone and has been a fantastic coach as well. But in football, people move on.

"His coaching ability was recognised by the Scotland set-up as well and I'm sure he will do a very good job for Stoke."

Davidson and Rowett spent two seasons together as team-mates at Leicester from 2000 to 2002.

McClean a target for Stoke

Stoke are reportedly closing in on the signing of West Bromwich Albion winger James McClean.

The Republic of Ireland international has long been a target of Rowett.

He was strongly linked with a move to Derby County in January, but instead remained at The Hawthorns.

McClean started all six games of Darren Moore's spell as caretaker West Brom boss at the end of last season, prior to the confirmation of his appointment as head coach.