Simon Cox: Southend United striker signs new one-year contract

Simon Cox has scored 117 goals with eight different clubs

Experienced Southend United striker Simon Cox has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 31-year-old Republic of Ireland international has scored 26 goals in 79 League One starts since signing in July 2016 following his release by Reading.

"I am hoping to get more goals than I did last year," said Cox, who netted 10 times in 2017-18 as Southend came 10th.

"If I'm honest I was disappointed with the return of goals and assists."

The much-travelled Shrimpers striker added: "I was happy with my all-round performance. But I am aiming to strive to get more goals than I did in my first season here (when he scored 16 times) so next year will be all about goals.

"I'm glad that the deal is done and I'm looking forward to Thursday, getting back into training and into the start of pre-season."

Cox, who has twice moved for seven-figure fees, has amassed a career tally of 117 goals in 441 appearances with Brentford, Northampton Town, Swindon Town, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City since starting his career at Reading in 2005.