Johnny Hunt: Stevenage sign Mansfield full-back

Stevenage finished 16th in League Two this season

League Two Stevenage have signed Mansfield full-back Johnny Hunt.

The 27-year-old made 18 league appearances for the Stags last season after joining from Chester in May 2017.

He is the second player to join the Lamex Stadium side from Mansfield this summer after Joel Byrom returned to the club last week.

"I'm over the moon to join Stevenage. The vibes coming out the club are really positive and I can't wait to get stuck in," Hunt told the club website.

