Alan Rough: Partick Thistle appoint former goalkeeper as director

Alan Rough played more than 600 times for Partick Thistle

Former Partick Thistle goalkeeper Alan Rough is joining the Championship club's board of directors.

Rough, 66, played for the Jags between 1969 and 1982 and helped them win the Scottish League Cup in 1971.

He also played for Celtic, Hibernian and Orlando Lions and won 53 Scotland caps, playing at two World Cups.

Rough said the board's vision and commitment to winning promotion made the offer of becoming a director "impossible to refuse".

"Funnily enough, it looks like I will be a director of the club when we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our Scottish League Cup win against Celtic," he said.

"At 19, would I ever have thought I'd be back at the heart of things at Firhill all these years later? No.

"But will I be pleased to help mark the celebration as a director - a definite yes."

'Alan's heart belongs to Thistle'

Alan Archibald's Thistle were relegated after losing last season's Premiership play-off final against Livingston.

"Despite how the season ended, I believe that the right group of people are in place to deliver on the promise of promotion," said Rough.

"There's a buzz about Firhill that's unexpected, an enthusiasm and commitment that's infectious. But no-one is naive about the challenges ahead."

Chairman Jacqui Low added: "Alan's playing career is the stuff of dreams. He is at the top of our all-time appearance list having played 624 games for us. We are very pleased that he's agreed to join the board as a director; he was the first target on our list.

"Apart from Alan's heart belonging to Thistle, the skills he will bring to the board in terms of football knowledge and media experience, in addition to his wider contacts, will be invaluable to us.

"We plan to further strengthen the board in the coming months but I'm delighted Alan is the first to join us."