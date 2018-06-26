Scottish Challenge Cup: Holders Inverness host Dunfermline as Premiership colt teams meet in first round
Scottish Challenge Cup holders Inverness Caledonian Thistle will play Dunfermline Athletic in the first round of this season's competition.
Dundee colts will take on Hibernian colts, while two other Premiership under-20s sides meet with St Mirren away to Kilmarnock.
Annan Athletic host Celtic colts and Falkirk visit Rangers colts
The 24 ties will be played on 14 and 15 August, after two preliminary-round ties on 31 July and 1 August.
The preliminary round features the third and fourth-placed sides in the Scottish Highland and Lowland Leagues, who will compete to join the winners and runners-up from those leagues in the first round, along with Championship, League One and Two sides.
English sides Sutton United and Boreham Wood will join six other non-Scottish sides in the second round. Crusaders and Coleraine will be the Northern Irish sides in round two, with Bohemians and Bray Wanderers representing Republic of Ireland and the New Saints and Connah's Quay Nomads the Welsh entrants.
Inverness beat Dumbarton in last season's final and Caley Thistle's meeting with the Pars is the only all-Championship tie in the first round.
Draw
North section
Livingston colts v Forfar Athletic
Dundee colts v Hibernian colts
Inverurie Loco Works or Fraserburgh v Formartine United
Peterhead v Brechin City
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic
Hearts colts v Ross County
Elgin City v Arbroath
Dundee United v St Johnstone colts
Raith Rovers v Aberdeen colts
Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion
Cove Rangers v Montrose
Cowdenbeath v East Fife
South section
East Kilbride v Spartans
Queen's Park v Ayr United
Stenhousemuir v Queen of the South
Hamilton Academical colts v Clyde
Kilmarnock colts v St Mirren colts
BSC Glasgow or East Stirlingshire v Motherwell colts
Annan Athletic v Celtic colts
Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers
Stranraer v Partick Thistle
Dumbarton v Greenock Morton
Berwick Rangers v Airdrieonians
Rangers colts v Falkirk