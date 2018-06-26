Junior Hoilett: Winger signs new Cardiff City contract

Junior Hoilett was Cardiff's top scorer last season with 11 goals from 50 games in all competitions

Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett has signed a new three-year contract to remain with the Premier League side.

The 28-year-old Canada international's previous deal was due to expire this month after signing a one-year extension in June 2017.

Hoilett scored 11 goals in 50 games for the Bluebirds last season as they were promoted to the Premier League.

"It feels amazing to finally sign the new deal. It was always going to happen though," Hoilett said.

"I want to continue my career here and never wanted to go anywhere else.

"I want to go on and achieve more things in the Premier League with a great group of lads.

"The fans have supported me so much since I've been here. I have so much respect for them and it was a no-brainer to stay here and continue that great relationship."

Former Queens Park Rangers player Hoilett joined Cardiff on a free transfer in October 2016.

Cardiff have yet to agree a new deal with midfielder Aron Gunnarsson - currently on World Cup duty with Iceland - whose deal expires this month.

The expert's view

Former Wales and Cardiff defender Danny Gabbidon said: "We all saw what Junior did last season, he was a big part in getting Cardiff that promotion to the Premier League.

"A lot of their attacking play went through him and his goals and assists were vitally important to the team.

"So as well as Cardiff bringing in players to add to the squad for this season, to be keeping hold of your best players is vitally important as well."