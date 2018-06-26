World Cup 2018: Sweden coach Janne Andersson calls Germany behaviour 'scornful'

Media playback is not supported on this device Germany and Sweden benches involved in full time scuffle

Sweden coach Janne Andersson says he would be "dead inside" if he had not reacted to provocative celebrations by Germany after their World Cup defeat.

Andersson was angered by the behaviour of two German officials at the final whistle, which he called "scornful".

Ulrich Voigt and Georg Behlau appeared to taunt the Swedish bench and have been suspended by the German FA (DFB) for their final group game.

"It had nothing to do with football," added Andersson.

Fifa's disciplinary committee opened proceedings against Voigt, Germany's media co-ordinator, and Behlau, head of their backroom staff.

But the DFB have said they will not have access to the pitch during Wednesday's game against South Korea.

A DFB statement read: "Independent of the Fifa disciplinary committee's decision, the DFB and the two colleagues in question want to make a clear point of having realised the impact of their unsportsmanlike behaviour and announce that they will have no function in the pitchside area at the next game."

The DFB did not say whether they would resume their pitchside positions if Germany reach the knockout stage while Fifa has yet to conclude its investigation.