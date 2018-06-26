James Alabi: Leyton Orient sign forward from Tranmere Rovers

James Alabi started four National League games for Tranmere last season

Leyton Orient have signed forward James Alabi from League Two club Tranmere Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who failed to score in nine league outings for Rovers last season and had a loan spell at Dover, has agreed a two-year deal with Orient.

England C international Alabi scored 17 goals in 42 National League outings for Chester in the 2016-17 campaign.

"The biggest ambition for me is to get this club promoted back to the Football League," he told the O's website.

