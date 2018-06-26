Emmanuel Monthe: Tranmere Rovers sign Forest Green defender on permanent deal

Emmanuel Monthe was part of the Forest Green side that beat Tranmere at Wembley in 2016

Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Emmanuel Monthe from fellow League Two club Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old centre-back spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan with Tranmere, helping them win promotion from the National League.

He previously played 36 times in all competitions for the New Lawn side.

"We saw what he was capable of last season during his loan spell," manager Mick Mellon told Tranmere's website.

"I'm really pleased to have him as part of the group again for next season."

