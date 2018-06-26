Lucy Quinn: Birmingham City Ladies forward signs new one-year contract

Lucy Quinn helped Birmingham City finish fifth in WSL 1 last season

Birmingham City Ladies forward Lucy Quinn has agreed a new one-year deal with the Women's Super League 1 club.

The 24-year-old joined from Yeovil Town in September 2017 and scored twice in 21 appearances for the Blues in the WSL last season.

Prior to joining Yeovil for last year's Spring Series, Quinn scored 11 goals in 28 games for Portsmouth in 2015-16.

She is the second Birmingham City player to agree a new contract after Sarah Mayling re-signed last month.

