Matty Pearson: Luton sign Barnsley defender for undisclosed fee

Matty Pearson started his career with Blackburn

Luton Town have signed Barnsley defender Matty Pearson for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Pearson, 24, made 17 league appearances for the Tykes last season after joining from Accrington in July 2017.

Manager Nathan Jones told the club website: "We've tried to get Matty here ever since his Accrington days.

"We've been chasing him for a long time and all parties have shown a desire to get it done, so we are delighted to have him here."

