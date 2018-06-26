Matty Pearson: Luton sign Barnsley defender for undisclosed fee

  • From the section Luton
Matty Pearson
Matty Pearson started his career with Blackburn

Luton Town have signed Barnsley defender Matty Pearson for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Pearson, 24, made 17 league appearances for the Tykes last season after joining from Accrington in July 2017.

Manager Nathan Jones told the club website: "We've tried to get Matty here ever since his Accrington days.

"We've been chasing him for a long time and all parties have shown a desire to get it done, so we are delighted to have him here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story