Europa League: Tre Fiori v Bala Town (Thu)

Europa League preliminary round first leg Venue: Stadio Tullo Morgagni, Forlì, Italy Date: Thursday, 28 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Bala Town begin their fifth Europa League campaign when they travel to face Tre Fiori of San Marino in the preliminary round first leg on Thursday.

The Lakesiders, fourth in the Welsh Premier last season, will be aiming to win a European tie for the first time.

Thursday's first leg will be held at the Stadio Tullo Morgagni, home of Italian Serie D side Forli FC.

The second leg will be played at Rhyl's Belle Vue on 5 July.

Tre Fiori have been champions of San Marino a record seven times and qualified for the Europa League by finishing third in their league.

"Everybody keeps telling us it's a good draw but it's difficult trying to watch clips of teams and analyse what quality they are," Caton told BBC Wales Sport.

"But they will be looking at us and they won't know half of our team from last season as we've had a lot of changes.

Andy Mangan has played for Accrington Stanley, Forest Green, Wrexham, Fleetwood Town and Tranmere

"We'll prep ourselves the best we can and set ourselves up to try and be in the tie after going over there first, which I prefer.

"It's important that we defend really well in the first game and give ourselves a chance when they come back to Rhyl a week later."

Caton has signed five new players ahead of the European campaign, including striker Andy Mangan who was released by Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season.

"Andy's an exceptional player," Caton added. "He's got pace, he's got experience and he's a real goal threat.

"He's got lots of qualities that he will not just show himself but bring out the best in our lads and they will learn off him.

"And he's a real character, a breath of fresh air and he'll be good for us in and around the dressing room. He's a great personality."