Europa League: Cefn Druids v Trakai (Thurs)

Europa League preliminary round first leg: Cefn Druids v Trakai Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Thursday, 28 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST

Cefn Druids manager Huw Griffiths acknowledges his side face a tough task in the Europa League preliminary round.

Druids face FK Trakai of Lithuania, a side who are currently third in their league and reached the competition's third qualifying round last season.

Griffiths' side host Trakai in the first leg at New Saints' Park Hall Stadium in Oswestry on Thursday, 28 June with the away leg a week later.

"It's possibly the toughest draw we could have had," Griffiths said.

"We've had them watched and they are a good team. They beat St Johnstone last year so there's plenty of hard work to do.

"But we're just delighted that we're there and we'll hopefully do the league and everybody proud.

"We deserve to be here after what we did last season."

Griffiths has a full squad available including midfielder Alec Mudimu, who earlier this month played in Zimbabwe's win over Zambia in the final of the COSAFA Cup.

Diniyar Bilyaletdinov in action for Russia against the Netherlands at Euro 2008

New signings Jordan Evans, Ryan Kershaw and Virgil Moutaud are also included in the squad.

Druids qualified for Europe following a 1-0 win over Cardiff Met in the Welsh Premier League play-off final in May after they had finished their highest ever position of fifth in the league.

They will be appearing in the Europa League for the second time in their history, having lost 5-0 on aggregate to Finnish side MyPa in 2012.

"We've got a better team than the one which played in Europe last time," Griffiths added.

Former Everton and Russia winger Diniyar Bilaletdinov is a member of a Trakai squad, which qualified for Europe after finishing third in their 2017 league campaign.

"I think that tells you enough about the quality that they've got there," Griffiths said.

"Two of their boys played for Lithuania against Poland in their last game and a third was on the bench so they're quality opposition."