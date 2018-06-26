Ali Riley: Chelsea Women to sign New Zealand defender from FS Rosengard

From the section

Ali Riley is captain of the New Zealand women's national team

Chelsea Women have agreed a deal to sign New Zealand international Ali Riley from Swedish side FC Rosengard.

The 30-year-old defender will compete her move to the reigning Women's Super League One champions on 15 July.

Riley joined Rosengard in 2012 and won three Damallsvenskan and three Swedish Cups during her time with the club.

United States-born Riley had spells with FC Gold Pride and Western New York Flash after playing college soccer at Stanford University.

The terms of Riley's transfer and contract with the Blues are undisclosed.