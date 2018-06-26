Cheye Alexander: Barnet sign defender from Aldershot Town
- From the section Barnet
Barnet have signed defender Cheye Alexander from fellow National League side Aldershot for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old full-back, who is an England C international, has agreed a two-year contract with the Bees.
Former Port Vale trainee Alexander scored one goal in 44 league appearances last season as the Shots were beaten in the play-offs.
"He's good going forward and he's got a great attitude and work ethic," Bees boss John Still told the club website.
