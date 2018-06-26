Luke Burke: Ex-Wigan Athletic defender makes permanent AFC Fylde switch

Luke Burke played in Wigan's first four Championship games of the 2016-17 season

Defender Luke Burke has rejoined AFC Fylde on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old full-back played 37 times for the Coasters last season having joined the club on loan from then-League One side Wigan Athletic.

Burke, who played eight times for Wigan, is the third new arrival at Mill Farm after Neill Byrne and Ryan Croasdale moved to the club.

"The manager and the coaching staff really helped me develop my game last season," Burke told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.