Andrew Crofts: Newport sign veteran Wales midfielder

Andrew Crofts has made more than 500 competitive club appearances

Newport County have signed Wales midfielder Andrew Crofts on a one-year deal for the 2018-19 season.

The 34-year-old has joined the League Two club as a free agent after leaving Scunthorpe at the end of 2017-18.

He last played for Wales against Panama in November, 2017 in Chris Coleman's last game as Wales manager.

Crofts is a former Gillingham team-mate of Exiles boss Mike Flynn and played in the Premier League with Norwich in 2011-12.

"I played with Michael Flynn at Gillingham and he was a winner," said Crofts.

"I loved playing with him and I can't wait to play for him now with him being my gaffer."

County manager Flynn described the move as a "massive signing" for Newport.

"He's the ultimate professional and he's in fantastic condition," added Flynn.

"He's shown real enthusiasm to sign for the football club and also still has ambitions of playing higher and hopefully that will be with Newport County."