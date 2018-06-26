Danny Rose: England defender is 'open' to family coming to Russia for the World Cup

Danny Rose has only played 20 minutes for England at the World Cup so far

England v Belgium Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad Date: Thursday, 28 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST

England's Danny Rose says he is "open" to his family coming to the World Cup, having previously told them not to come to Russia over fears of racism.

The 27-year-old had said he did not want to "worry" about his family's safety "because of racism and anything else that may ­happen".

The full-back is yet to start a game, with Ashley Young preferred instead.

"If I managed to get in the team at some point I may change my mind," Rose said on Tuesday.

The Tottenham defender's only appearance in Russia has been as a 70th-minute substitute during England's 6-1 win against Panama on Sunday.

England, who are already through to the last 16, face Belgium on Thursday (19:00 BST) to decide who will top Group G.

Rose added: "We just have to win on Thursday, that is the main thing, after that I will assess where I am at. I am definitely open to having my family out here."

He gave a candid interview before the tournament, saying he is "numb" to racial abuse and has "no faith" in the football authorities' "justice system".

The Russian Football Union was fined £22,000 for racist chanting by fans during a friendly against France in March.

But there have been no instances of racism at matches at the World Cup so far.