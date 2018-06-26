Dundee: Jesse Curran and Matthew Henvey sign new deals

From the section

Jesse Curran (right) has made 13 appearances for Dundee

Jesse Curran has followed Matthew Henvey in signing a new one-year deal with Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

Australian Curran, 21, has been with Dundee since 2015 and can operate in defence or midfield. He was previously loaned to Montrose and East Fife.

Forward Henvey, 18, scored his first league goal for the Dens Park side in January's win over Hamilton Academical.

Dundee play League Cup first-round matches against Stirling, Dunfermline, Peterhead and Brechin next month.

And Neil McCann's side open their Premiership campaign away to promoted St Mirren on 4 August.