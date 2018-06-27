Stuart Armstrong: Southampton signing from Celtic aims to 'hit ground running'

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong has joined Southampton for £7m

Stuart Armstrong says he aims to "hit the ground running" after completing a £7m move from Celtic to Southampton.

The Scotland midfielder, 26, has signed a four-year deal with the English Premier League side.

"Southampton seems a really good fit for me," Armstrong told the club's website.

"Watching from afar, I really enjoy the attractive football that they play and I'm very happy to be here."

Armstrong won four Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups during his three-and-a-half year spell at Celtic.

Southampton boss Mark Hughes hopes the former Dundee United midfielder can add some goals to a side that found the net just 37 times in the league last season.

And Armstrong is confident he can recapture the scoring form that saw him contribute 17 goals from midfield in Celtic's unbeaten treble season of 2016-17.

Media playback is not supported on this device Armstrong seals move to Southampton

"Every season, I put demands on myself to create and score goals. I hope going forwards from here that it will be the same this term at St Mary's.

"I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and I'm very excited to get started. It's a four-year contract; there will be a lot to learn and I want to hit the ground running."

Hughes believes Armstrong's experience of playing for a club with huge demands such as Celtic will be an asset for his team.

"Stuart is a player who we have admired for some time, and I am delighted we have been able to bring him here, especially given the competition we faced to sign him," Hughes said.

"We have strong players in the squad and it is important we build on that by adding different qualities.

"He brings with him extensive experience of European football and has developed his game impressively over the past few seasons at a major club in Celtic, where there is a demand not only to perform but also to win."