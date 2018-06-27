Kurtis Byrne: Striker leaves Linfield for Welsh side TNS

Byrne joined from St Pat's Athletic in January

Linfield striker Kurtis Byrne has joined Welsh side The New Saints for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old Dubliner arrived at Windsor Park from St Patrick's Athletic in January.

Byrne made 18 league appearances for Linfield scoring six times including a late winner on his league debut against Carrick Rangers.

The forward has left the club citing family reasons and a desire to return to full-time football.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to wish him every success in the next stage of his playing career," said manager David Healy.

The Blues endured a disappointing league campaign, finishing fourth having won the Gibson Cup the previous season.

Byrne won two league medals at Dundalk during a successful spell with the Lilywhites between 2013 and 2015. He was also part of the Ross County side that achieved promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2012.