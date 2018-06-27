Bobby Reid: Cardiff City close in on signing Bristol City forward

Forward Bobby Reid won the Bristol City Supporters' Player of the Season and Golden Boot awards last term

Cardiff City are close to signing Bristol City forward Bobby Reid.

It is understood the Premier League club have made an offer of around £9m for the 25-year-old, who has one year remaining on his Robins contract.

Reid's 19 goals in 46 league games last term has also attracted interest from West Bromwich Albion and Derby County.

But Cardiff have emerged as favourites for the Ashton Gate youth product and Reid was due to begin personal talks at Cardiff City Stadium.

Reid's performances in the last campaign saw him named in the EFL's Championship team of the season, as well as the PFA Championship team of the year.

The Bluebirds are also looking to wrap up a deal worth around £4m for Queen's Park Rangers goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

Manager Neil Warnock has already signed Norwich winger Josh Murphy and Preston left-back Greg Cunningham following promotion from the Championship.

On Tuesday winger Junior Hoilett agreed a new three-year deal at the south Wales club, while they also remain in talks with out-of-contract Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson.

If both the Reid and Smithies deals are completed, it would take Cardiff's summer spending to around £28m.

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo has also admitted they are ready to pursue loan signings in a bid to bolster their squad, ahead of their first top-flight campaign since 2013-14.