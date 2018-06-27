Peter Grant: Plymouth Argyle sign Falkirk defender
-
- From the section Plymouth
Plymouth have signed defender Peter Grant following his release by Falkirk.
The 24-year-old made 101 league appearances in four seasons with the Bairns.
Grant, who is the namesake son of the Scotland assistant manager, scored for Falkirk in their 2-1 Scottish Cup final defeat by Inverness in 2015.
He could make his competitive debut for the Pilgrims when they travel to Walsall on Saturday, 4 August at the start of the new League One season.
Details of Grant's contract have not been disclosed.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.