Peter Grant: Plymouth Argyle sign Falkirk defender

Peter Grant
Peter Grant equalised for Falkirk in their 2-1 Scottish Cup final defeat by Inverness in 2015

Plymouth have signed defender Peter Grant following his release by Falkirk.

The 24-year-old made 101 league appearances in four seasons with the Bairns.

Grant, who is the namesake son of the Scotland assistant manager, scored for Falkirk in their 2-1 Scottish Cup final defeat by Inverness in 2015.

He could make his competitive debut for the Pilgrims when they travel to Walsall on Saturday, 4 August at the start of the new League One season.

Details of Grant's contract have not been disclosed.

