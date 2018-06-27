St Johnstone: Alex Cleland replaces Callum Davidson as Tommy Wright's assistant

Alex Cleland played for Dundee United, Rangers and Everton during his own playing career

St Johnstone have promoted from within to replace the departed Callum Davidson after appointing Alex Cleland as assistant manager.

Cleland, 47, has been in charge of the under-20s in recent seasons and also involved in first-team preparations.

Davidson, 42, left for Stoke this week to join former Leicester team-mate Gary Rowett's backroom staff.

Former Saints defender Alan Maybury, 39, has rejoined Saints to take over Cleland's former role.

Cleland played for Dundee United, Rangers and Everton before moving into coaching and has had brief spells as caretaker manager at Livingston and St Johnstone.