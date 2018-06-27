Jon Meades: AFC Wimbledon defender signs new contract
AFC Wimbledon defender Jon Meades has signed a new contract with the League One club.
The 26-year-old left-back is in his second spell with the Dons and scored two goals in 30 appearances in all competitions last season.
"He has been a good player for us over the years," assistant manager Neil Cox told the club website.
"We are making a few changes, but we wanted to keep Jon because he is an excellent professional."
The terms of Meades' new deal at Kingsmeadow are undisclosed.