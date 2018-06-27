Reece James: Wigan Athletic sign Chelsea full-back on season-long loan
Championship club Wigan Athletic have signed Chelsea full-back Reece James on a season-long loan deal.
The 18-year-old England youth player was part of the under-19 national side that won both the Toulon tournament and European Under-19 Championship in 2017.
Manager Paul Cook told Wigan's website: "We are delighted to get Reece to Wigan for his first loan away from Chelsea."
At the end of 2017-18, the Latics released 24-year-old full-back Reece James after three seasons at the club.
