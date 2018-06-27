Lyle Taylor: Charlton sign striker following AFC Wimbledon exit

Lyle Taylor scored 18 goals in 52 games in all competitions for AFC Wimbledon last season

Charlton Athletic have signed Lyle Taylor after his contract at fellow League One club AFC Wimbledon expired.

The 28-year-old striker scored 55 goals in 150 appearances during a three-year spell with the Dons.

He is Charlton's first signing of the summer, but the Addicks have not disclosed the length of his deal.

"He's a top striker in this division and was our main target in the summer," Charlton caretaker manager Lee Bowyer told the club website.

