Willo Flood leaves Dunfermline one week after joining

Irishman Willo Flood has spent much of his playing career in Scotland

Willo Flood has left Dunfermline nine days after joining the club.

The Scottish Championship club "regretfully" announced they had "agreed to allow Willo Flood to terminate his contract with our club".

The Pars say the 33-year-old midfielder has "received an attractive offer from Bali United".

Flood ended his fourth spell with Dundee United at the end of last season and has also played for Celtic and Middlesbrough.

"Before joining our club, Willo had highlighted that it had always been his ambition to continue his playing career abroad, and had been seeking such a move over the last couple of seasons," Dunfermline said on their website.

Manager Allan Johnston said: "We are obviously disappointed to lose a player of Willo's experience, but he had a clause in his contract for a very short window to allow him to move abroad.

"There is simply no point retaining an unhappy player at our club. However, we have retained the first option on Willo should he return to Scotland, as he has already proved to be a great professional."

Republic of Ireland Under-21 cap Flood added: "I would like to thank Allan and the club for their understanding in this matter, as I fully appreciate it leaves them in a very difficult and embarrassing position.

"This opportunity is just too good for me and my family to turn down. I have only been in training for a week, but I have really enjoyed my short time at East End Park and genuinely wish the club every success this season."