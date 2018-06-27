Gary Warren leaves Inverness Caledonian Thistle by mutual consent

Gary Warren missed Caley Thistle's 2015 Scottish Cup win suspended but won a trophy last term

Captain Gary Warren is leaving Inverness CT by mutual consent.

The club say English defender Warren, 33, has had his contract, which still had a year to run, cancelled, "allowing him to find a new club".

He joined the Highlanders from Newport County in 2012 and made more than 200 appearances, helping Caley Thistle win the Scottish Challenge Cup last season.

Inverness have recruited Angus Beith, Jamie McCart, Shaun Rooney, Tom Walsh and Jordan White this summer.

John Robertson's side face Cove Rangers, Cowdenbeath, Raith Rovers and Hearts in the Scottish League Cup first round next month and open their Championship campaign away to Falkirk on 4 August.