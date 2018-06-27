Alan Curtis returns to Swansea City as assistant coach

Alan Curtis (L) played more than 400 games for Swansea and has been caretaker manager three times

Swansea City legend Alan Curtis is back on their coaching staff as assistant to new manager Graham Potter.

It will be the 64-year-old's first direct involvement with the team since Curtis stepped down to become loan-player manager in January 2017, after the arrival of ex-boss Paul Clement.

In May Swansea were relegated to the Championship after seven seasons in the Premier League.

"I know how respected and important he is at this football club," said Potter.

"Nobody knows the football club better than him. He brings an experience and quality that will prove really valuable to us.

"He will support the environment here. He is someone for all of us to draw on his experience, mentorship and support.

"Alan is an important person to have around and I'm excited to be working with him."

Former striker Curtis' involvement with Swansea City began 46 years ago, when he made his debut for them at the Vetch Field.

Curtis has served the Swans as a community officer, youth coach, first-team coach, assistant manager, caretaker manager, match-day host and head of youth development.

His playing career included more than 400 games in three separate spells at the club, while Curtis' other clubs include Leeds United, Southampton and Cardiff City.

Curtis - who won 35 Wales caps - was Swansea caretaker manager for the third time after Bob Bradley's sacking in December 2016.

Clement was the permanent successor who decided Curtis would not be part of his coaching staff, although he was given a role monitoring the club's loaned-out players and continued that when Carlos Carvalhal took over in December, 2017.