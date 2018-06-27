Alex Rodman: Shrewsbury Town midfielder turns down new contract

Alex Rodman (right) scored for Shrewsbury at Wembley in May's League One play-off final

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Alex Rodman is leaving the club after turning down an "improved two-year contract".

The 31-year-old was with Shrewsbury for 18 months, after arriving from Notts County, scoring 10 goals in 75 appearances in all competitions.

"I am a little bit disappointed. I thought he would probably sign," Town boss John Askey told the club website.

"But I think he's had quite a few offers from different clubs, so we have just got to move on."