Alex Rodman: Shrewsbury Town midfielder turns down new contract
- From the section Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Town midfielder Alex Rodman is leaving the club after turning down an "improved two-year contract".
The 31-year-old was with Shrewsbury for 18 months, after arriving from Notts County, scoring 10 goals in 75 appearances in all competitions.
"I am a little bit disappointed. I thought he would probably sign," Town boss John Askey told the club website.
"But I think he's had quite a few offers from different clubs, so we have just got to move on."