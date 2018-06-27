World Cup 2018: Sweden reach last 16 with win over Mexico

By Patrick Jennings

BBC Sport in Ekaterinburg

Media playback is not supported on this device

Augustinsson volleys Sweden into lead

Sweden propelled themselves into the World Cup knockout stage with a handsome victory over Mexico that qualified them as Group F winners and condemned Germany to early elimination.

Mexico, undone on the counter attack and from the penalty spot before conceding an own goal, joined Sweden in reaching the next round as runners-up despite their defeat after the defending champions also lost.

Germany, the four-time World Cup winners, were beaten 2-0 by South Korea and failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time in 16 consecutive appearances since 1954.

Sweden also had a first-half penalty claim for a handball by Javier Hernandez that was denied despite going to a VAR review, but in the end it mattered little after three second-half goals.

Ludwig Augustinsson fired Sweden ahead five minutes after the break when a Viktor Claesson mis-hit inadvertently found him free at the far post, before Andreas Granqvist smashed in a penalty 12 minutes later following a Hector Moreno trip on Marcus Berg.

Mexico - who went close through a curling Carlos Vela effort in the first half - pressed hard for a reply but were punished again when Edson Alvarez clumsily turned in an attempted clearance past his own keeper.

Juan Carlos Osorio's side, so brilliant in two previous wins over Germany and South Korea, should have at least a goal from their underwhelming performance but for woeful Vela header in the closing stages.

The teams will find out who they play in the next round later this evening, after the final round of matches in Group E.

As it stands Sweden would face Switzerland, while Mexico, who have been knocked out in the last 16 of every World Cup since 1994, will most likely play Brazil.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Mexico

  • 13Ochoa
  • 21Álvarez
  • 3Salcedo
  • 15MorenoBooked at 61mins
  • 23GallardoBooked at 1minsSubstituted forFabiánat 65'minutes
  • 16Herrera
  • 18GuardadoSubstituted forJM Coronaat 75'minutes
  • 7LayúnBooked at 85minsSubstituted forPeraltaat 89'minutes
  • 11Vela
  • 22Lozano
  • 14Javier Hernández

Substitutes

  • 1J Corona
  • 2Ayala
  • 4Márquez
  • 5Gutiérrez
  • 6J dos Santos
  • 8Fabián
  • 9Jiménez
  • 10G dos Santos
  • 12Talavera
  • 17JM Corona
  • 19Peralta
  • 20Aquino

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2LustigBooked at 88mins
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4Granqvist
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 17Claesson
  • 7LarssonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forSvenssonat 57'minutes
  • 8EkdalSubstituted forHiljemarkat 80'minutes
  • 10Forsberg
  • 9BergSubstituted forThelinat 68'minutes
  • 20Toivonen

Substitutes

  • 5Olsson
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 14Helander
  • 15Hiljemark
  • 16Krafth
  • 18Jansson
  • 19Rohdén
  • 21Durmaz
  • 22Thelin
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Néstor Pitana
Attendance:
33,061

Match Stats

Home TeamMexicoAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home20
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Mexico 0, Sweden 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Mexico 0, Sweden 3.

Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Héctor Moreno.

Edson Álvarez (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaac Thelin (Sweden).

Attempt saved. Héctor Herrera (Mexico) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jesús Manuel Corona.

Foul by Marco Fabián (Mexico).

Ola Toivonen (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Viktor Claesson.

Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera following a corner.

Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Ola Toivonen.

Substitution

Substitution, Mexico. Oribe Peralta replaces Miguel Layún.

Booking

Mikael Lustig (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hirving Lozano (Mexico) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mikael Lustig (Sweden).

Héctor Herrera (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).

Booking

Miguel Layún (Mexico) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Miguel Layún (Mexico).

Ola Toivonen (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Héctor Herrera (Mexico).

Attempt missed. Carlos Vela (Mexico) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Chicharito (Mexico) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Manuel Corona with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Carlos Vela (Mexico) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Oscar Hiljemark replaces Albin Ekdal.

Hirving Lozano (Mexico) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andreas Granqvist (Sweden).

Offside, Mexico. Carlos Salcedo tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.

Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.

Substitution

Substitution, Mexico. Jesús Manuel Corona replaces Andrés Guardado.

Goal!

Own Goal by Edson Álvarez, Mexico. Mexico 0, Sweden 3.

Foul by Andrés Guardado (Mexico).

Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Chicharito (Mexico) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Fabián with a cross following a set piece situation.

Edson Álvarez (Mexico) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Carlos Salcedo (Mexico) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Vela with a cross following a corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Isaac Thelin replaces Marcus Berg.

Delay in match Marcus Berg (Sweden) because of an injury.

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uruguay33005059
2Russia32018446
3Saudi Arabia310227-53
4Egypt300326-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain31206515
2Portugal31205415
3Iran31112204
4Morocco301224-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32103127
2Denmark31202115
3Peru31022203
4Australia301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia33007169
2Argentina311135-24
3Nigeria310234-13
4Iceland301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil21103124
2Switzerland21103214
3Serbia21012203
4Costa Rica200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32015236
2Mexico320134-16
3South Korea31023303
4Germany310224-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22008266
2Belgium22008266
3Tunisia200237-40
4Panama200219-80

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan21104314
2Senegal21104314
3Colombia21014223
4Poland200215-40
View full World Cup tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

2018 Fifa World Cup