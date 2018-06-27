Match ends, Mexico 0, Sweden 3.
World Cup 2018: Sweden reach last 16 with win over Mexico
Sweden propelled themselves into the World Cup knockout stage with a handsome victory over Mexico that qualified them as Group F winners and condemned Germany to early elimination.
Mexico, undone on the counter attack and from the penalty spot before conceding an own goal, joined Sweden in reaching the next round as runners-up despite their defeat after the defending champions also lost.
Germany, the four-time World Cup winners, were beaten 2-0 by South Korea and failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time in 16 consecutive appearances since 1954.
Sweden also had a first-half penalty claim for a handball by Javier Hernandez that was denied despite going to a VAR review, but in the end it mattered little after three second-half goals.
Ludwig Augustinsson fired Sweden ahead five minutes after the break when a Viktor Claesson mis-hit inadvertently found him free at the far post, before Andreas Granqvist smashed in a penalty 12 minutes later following a Hector Moreno trip on Marcus Berg.
Mexico - who went close through a curling Carlos Vela effort in the first half - pressed hard for a reply but were punished again when Edson Alvarez clumsily turned in an attempted clearance past his own keeper.
Juan Carlos Osorio's side, so brilliant in two previous wins over Germany and South Korea, should have at least a goal from their underwhelming performance but for woeful Vela header in the closing stages.
The teams will find out who they play in the next round later this evening, after the final round of matches in Group E.
As it stands Sweden would face Switzerland, while Mexico, who have been knocked out in the last 16 of every World Cup since 1994, will most likely play Brazil.
Line-ups
Mexico
- 13Ochoa
- 21Álvarez
- 3Salcedo
- 15MorenoBooked at 61mins
- 23GallardoBooked at 1minsSubstituted forFabiánat 65'minutes
- 16Herrera
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forJM Coronaat 75'minutes
- 7LayúnBooked at 85minsSubstituted forPeraltaat 89'minutes
- 11Vela
- 22Lozano
- 14Javier Hernández
Substitutes
- 1J Corona
- 2Ayala
- 4Márquez
- 5Gutiérrez
- 6J dos Santos
- 8Fabián
- 9Jiménez
- 10G dos Santos
- 12Talavera
- 17JM Corona
- 19Peralta
- 20Aquino
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2LustigBooked at 88mins
- 3Lindelöf
- 4Granqvist
- 6Augustinsson
- 17Claesson
- 7LarssonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forSvenssonat 57'minutes
- 8EkdalSubstituted forHiljemarkat 80'minutes
- 10Forsberg
- 9BergSubstituted forThelinat 68'minutes
- 20Toivonen
Substitutes
- 5Olsson
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 13Svensson
- 14Helander
- 15Hiljemark
- 16Krafth
- 18Jansson
- 19Rohdén
- 21Durmaz
- 22Thelin
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Néstor Pitana
- Attendance:
- 33,061
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mexico 0, Sweden 3.
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Héctor Moreno.
Edson Álvarez (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Thelin (Sweden).
Attempt saved. Héctor Herrera (Mexico) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jesús Manuel Corona.
Foul by Marco Fabián (Mexico).
Ola Toivonen (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Viktor Claesson.
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera following a corner.
Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Ola Toivonen.
Substitution
Substitution, Mexico. Oribe Peralta replaces Miguel Layún.
Booking
Mikael Lustig (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hirving Lozano (Mexico) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Sweden).
Héctor Herrera (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).
Booking
Miguel Layún (Mexico) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miguel Layún (Mexico).
Ola Toivonen (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Héctor Herrera (Mexico).
Attempt missed. Carlos Vela (Mexico) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Chicharito (Mexico) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Manuel Corona with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Vela (Mexico) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Oscar Hiljemark replaces Albin Ekdal.
Hirving Lozano (Mexico) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andreas Granqvist (Sweden).
Offside, Mexico. Carlos Salcedo tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.
Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Mexico. Jesús Manuel Corona replaces Andrés Guardado.
Goal!
Own Goal by Edson Álvarez, Mexico. Mexico 0, Sweden 3.
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Mexico).
Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Chicharito (Mexico) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Fabián with a cross following a set piece situation.
Edson Álvarez (Mexico) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Carlos Salcedo (Mexico) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Vela with a cross following a corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Isaac Thelin replaces Marcus Berg.
Delay in match Marcus Berg (Sweden) because of an injury.