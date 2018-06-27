Darren Fletcher: Notts County name BBC Radio 5 live presenter as vice-chairman

Darren Fletcher began his broadcasting career in Nottingham

BBC Radio 5 live presenter Darren Fletcher has been named vice-chairman of League Two side Notts County.

Fletcher, 42, is a long-term friend of chairman Alan Hardy and has been a member of the board since June 2017.

Hardy said Nottingham-born Fletcher's role will see him given "responsibility to oversee the football department".

"Darren has a huge wealth of contacts and knowledge across football at all levels and will continue to be a huge asset," Hardy added.

Fletcher, who is also a commentator for BT Sport, said: "I will do everything possible to help Alan, Kevin Nolan [manager] and academy director Jon Goodman bring sustained success to the club.

"We have had a wonderful ride so far in our first 18 months and the best is undoubtedly yet to come."