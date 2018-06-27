Tom McHale: Goalkeeper set to leave Truro City after failing to agree new contract

Tom McHale helped Truro City reach the FA Cup first round and the National League South play-offs this season

Goalkeeper Tom McHale is set to leave Truro City after failing to come to an agreement over a new contract.

The 22-year-old has been at Truro since 2015 and played for England's C team in their 4-2 loss in Ireland last month.

McHale told BBC Cornwall last month that he hoped to agree a new deal with the National League South club, saying "the future looks bright".

But in a statement the club said the Cornish-born stopper had "decided to explore offers elsewhere".

The statement described McHale as "one of our key figures last season" and said he had "given excellent service to the club over the years.'

McHale's departure follows that of top-scorer Cody Cooke, who left the club to join Scottish Premier League side St Mirren last week.