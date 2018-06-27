Sweden thump Mexico to reach last 16

Sweden secured their place in the last 16 of the World Cup with a win over Mexico, who also progressed as world champions Germany were knocked out.

Edson Alvarez's own goal, and strikes from Ludwig Augustinsson and Andreas Granqvist gave Sweden victory.

Mexico failed to pose a serious threat to resolute Sweden despite impressing earlier in the tournament.

The handsome win for Sweden means they now face Group E's runners-up, while Mexico face that group's winners.